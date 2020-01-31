Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unaffordable rental housing may be 'new normal' in the United States

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:31 IST
Unaffordable rental housing may be 'new normal' in the United States
Image Credit: Pixabay

A growing number of Americans cannot afford to pay their rent as rental property prices hit a record high, researchers said on Friday, amid an outcry over rising evictions and homelessness.

The number of U.S. households living in rentals also surged to 43.7 million in 2018 - up 21% from 2004 - a study by Harvard University found, as a growing share of older, larger families can no longer afford to buy their own homes. "This is like nothing that we've seen," said Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, the study's lead author, pointing to the rising number of households who are cost-burdened - or spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Some 21 million U.S. renters are cost-burdened, according to the report - accounting for almost half of all renters - in both urban and rural areas across the country, with minorities disproportionately affected. "When we talk about cost burden, this could be the new normal," Airgood-Obrycki, a researcher with Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The problem of unaffordable rental housing is a global one, according to World Bank, which found that the only affordable rentals in most fast-growing developing countries were insecure, in the informal sector and with poor living conditions. About 65% of the U.S. population are homeowners, according to federal statistics, with most of the rest in rentals.

Since the 2008 recession, caused in part by a wave of homeowners unable to repay their mortgages, the number of cost-burdened renters has risen by 2.8 million, according to Apartment List, an online rental platform. These people are forced to make difficult trade-offs.

"You might cut back on health care to pay for rent, or you might miss a rent payment, which could trigger eviction or homelessness," Airgood-Obrycki said. High-income renters have flooded the U.S. market, having either lost their homes or unable to afford to buy, leading to higher rents, the lowest vacancy rates since the mid-1980s and a spurt of rental construction tailored to them.

Households earning at least $75,000 per year accounted for three-quarters of the growth in renters since 2010 - up by 3.2 million - the Harvard study found. In turn, the property prices for rental apartments have reached record highs, rising 150% between 2010 and late 2019.

"In the past decade, the lowest-income renters have seen a loss of more than 2 million apartments affordable to them and experienced increased evictions," said Diane Yentel, chief executive of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. "The report makes clear that the housing crisis is most acute for the lowest-income renters, particularly low-income black and Latino renters," she said in emailed comments.

Millions of poor people who are eligible for housing subsidies have not received help as federal rental assistance programmes have grown by only about 1.5% annually in recent years, the Harvard report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working with sensitivity for ensuring safety of women: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the government is working with sensitivity to ensure safety of women and more than 1000 Fast Track Special Courts will be set up across the country to ensure speedy justice in cases of crime against ...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump enters a new phase on Friday as senators deliberate and aim to vote on whether witnesses and new evidence should be sought before voting on acquittal or conviction of the Republican presiden...

Citing private survey, Gehlot says Centre has failed on development front

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has failed on the development front. Citing a polling agency survey, Gehlot tweeted that people are upset due to inflation.A latest survey shows...

Infy to give fresh digital experiences to Australian Open fans

Infosys said on Friday it is using latest technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver fresh digital experiences to tennis fans and ensuring they never miss a moment of the action of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020