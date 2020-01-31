Left Menu
Development News Edition

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal
Harshit Agarwal explained how Axens Solutions converts biomass into ethanol through fermentation. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Indus Exposium organizes the second edition of the Waste Management Series of Summits between January 30 and 31, and Devdiscourse is the media partner of the event. Here you get the details of what Harshit Agarwal, Deputy Country Sales Manager, BU Process Licensing, Axens Solutions cited on the right utilization of biomass technology to ensure the right up-gradation in the future of transportation fuel.

While presenting Axens Solutions' innovative roles at the ongoing Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020, Harshit Agarwal said that he is looking forward to the indicative target of achieving 20 percent blending of biofuels with fossil-based fuels by 2030. Now here are the two challenges that Agarwal had risen - growing waste and climatic change which really affect the process of biofuel production. He explained how Axens Solutions converts biomass into ethanol through fermentation, which not only helps waste collection but also contributes to the circular economy.

Agarwal also explained the futurol technology of his company that is backed by several industrial and financial partners. The production chain goes from biomass cultivation and transformation to the development and industrialization of fuels and petrochemical production processes.

Axens Solutions is a multi-national company that provides services for new and existing plants in the refining and petrochemical industries. These services range from consulting and feasibility studies to energy assessments and crude selection optimization.

Also Read: WMSS 2020 opens with discussions on how to strategize waste management system

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike up to 64: Pentagon

The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon. US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on...

UPDATE 1-Thailand confirms first human-to-human coronavirus transmission

Thailand has seen its first case of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus inside the country, a health official said on Friday, as it raised its total number of cases to 19, the second-highest after China. The first patient to ...

Chronology of Brexit

Following is the chronology as the UK is set to leave the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, more than three and a half years since the country voted for it in a referendum in 2016. January 23, 2013 Prime Minister David Cameron promises...

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from Chinas Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. Officials said the Indian Army has created the faci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020