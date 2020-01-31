WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

Indus Exposium organizes the second edition of the Waste Management Series of Summits between January 30 and 31, and Devdiscourse is the media partner of the event. Here you get the details of what Harshit Agarwal, Deputy Country Sales Manager, BU Process Licensing, Axens Solutions cited on the right utilization of biomass technology to ensure the right up-gradation in the future of transportation fuel.

While presenting Axens Solutions' innovative roles at the ongoing Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020, Harshit Agarwal said that he is looking forward to the indicative target of achieving 20 percent blending of biofuels with fossil-based fuels by 2030. Now here are the two challenges that Agarwal had risen - growing waste and climatic change which really affect the process of biofuel production. He explained how Axens Solutions converts biomass into ethanol through fermentation, which not only helps waste collection but also contributes to the circular economy.

Agarwal also explained the futurol technology of his company that is backed by several industrial and financial partners. The production chain goes from biomass cultivation and transformation to the development and industrialization of fuels and petrochemical production processes.

Axens Solutions is a multi-national company that provides services for new and existing plants in the refining and petrochemical industries. These services range from consulting and feasibility studies to energy assessments and crude selection optimization.

