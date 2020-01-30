WMSS 2020 opens with discussions on how to strategize waste management system

Indus Exposium organizes the second edition of Waste Management Series of Summits on Thursday, January 30 and Devdiscourse has been the media partner of the event. The summit will continue until Friday, January 31.

The first day of Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 opens with the inaugural speech of Dr. Suresh Chandra Sharma, the Convenor of the summit (Formerly Officer in Special Duty – Energy and Climate Change to Government of India and founding member of Petronet LNG). Other eminent speakers include Dr. Kirit Parikh, Former Member Planning Commission, and Chairman, Integrated Research and Action for Development (IRADe), Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India, and Mr. Raman Jee Jha, Associate Director, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India.

These eminent stalwarts shared their thoughts and opinions to chalk out strategies for better waste management solutions for the people living on the planet. WMSS 2020 is India's leading summit catering to Waste Management, Wastewater Treatment & Reuse, Hazardous Waste and Recycling, Waste to Energy and Biofuels. Here're some vital points or suggestions on strategizing the waste management system given by the above speakers.

"Waste management system is currently a very important topic, which should not be ignored for the betterment of this planet, and the beautiful part of it is that India is highly concerned about it," Dr. Suresh Chandra Sharma, the Convenor of the summit opined.

Dr. Sharma cited that India produces 60-70 million tonnes of municipal or solid waste every year and "now it's time to strategize how to monetize it." "India generates agriculture waste of around 250 million tonnes every year of which half is used as fodder. We should strategize our plans to recycle the remaining waste," he added.

Dr. Kirit Parikh, the Founder Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research emphasized on raising awareness of saving the Earth saying, "It's not all about managing waste, we need to think about the by-products." "We need to have solid waste management system in all the sectors, mainly agriculture, manufacture, household, industrial and commercial wastes," Dr. Parikh added.

"Time has come for awakening consciousness to use latest technology for recycling processes. Even we need to ponder over nuclear wastes, which if embedded in glasses, will continue to exist after thousands of years," the octogenarian Padma Bhushan awardee stressed.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India said, "One industry or (one) company cannot do everything alone. We need to create a complete ecosystem where all the industries and companies work together in tandem from various perspectives. Everybody will have to take responsibilities."

Mr. Raman Jee Jha, Associate Director, PwC India released a report titled "PwC Survey: The rise of the circular economy" in the grand presence of the panellists and audiences at the WMSS 2020. Mr. Jha elaborated the report in details, which also deals with multiple challenges linked with effective waste management. Some of the challenges include finding alternative to plastics, segregation of waste at source, lack of organized chain, disposal of e-waste, to cite a few.

About 150 national and international participants from varied disciplinary and professional backgrounds are participating in the ongoing WMSS 2020.

