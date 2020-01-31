Left Menu
Development News Edition

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa agree to further talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:31 IST
German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa agree to further talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added that there would be no strikes at Lufthansa from now until at least the end of negotiations.

In a joint statement, they said they had also agreed that cabin crew at Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, would get a special payment of 1,500 euros ($1,664) in their next paycheck.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. top diplomat assures Ukraine of support against Russia: Ukraine statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Ukraine of Washingtons full support in stopping Russian aggression, the Ukrainian government said in a statement on Friday after Pompeo met Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv.Pompeo is the m...

Iqbal Qasim named new chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee

Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB influential Cricket Committee. Qasim, who played 50 Tests and has also remained chief selector in the past, will head a revamped c...

"Frost on top of snowfall": Virus piles pressure on China's industrial machine

The coronavirus is threatening to disrupt large parts of Chinas manufacturing machine and its global supply chains as the spread of infection and strict public health measures force companies and workers to remain idle.Chinas most important...

US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike up to 64: Pentagon

The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon. US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020