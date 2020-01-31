Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey & Company's London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change. At least 30 protesters gathered outside the building holding banners emblazoned with slogans such as "Business As Usual = Death" and "No More Green Wash, Act Now," according to a Reuters photographer on the scene.

Extinction Rebellion activists also wheeled a mock-up of an elephant to McKinsey's office to symbolize what they see as "the elephant in the room" of the climate crisis. McKinsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The protest was the latest in a series held outside McKinsey on alternate Friday mornings since November by Extinction Rebellion, which wants companies and governments to take rapid action to stabilize the Earth's climate by slashing greenhouse gas emissions and preserving collapsing ecosystems. Extinction Rebellion says it wants McKinsey's global managing partner Kevin Sneader to publicly declare an "a climate and ecological emergency" which contains explicit warnings about the prospect of runaway global warming.

The movement also wants the firm to publish a science-based target for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and disclose what percentage of its clients by sector is on track for reducing their emissions in line with global temperature goals. "Extinction Rebellion's latest target is McKinsey & Co, the world's leading management consultants, high priests of global capitalism," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

"XR is demanding that McKinsey use its enormous influence over governments and business to effect the drastic reduction of global carbon emissions and prevent the worst effects of climate breakdown," the group, also known as XR, said. A Reuters photographer on the scene said the protest was peaceful with no sign of any confrontation between activists and workers arriving at the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syrias northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces rais...

Sterling extends gains after BoE keeps rates on hold

The British pound extended its rally on Friday for a second consecutive day following the Bank of Englands decision to keep interest rates steady on signs of a post-election pick-up in growth. But analysts said the rally may be short lived....

Bangladesh capital awash with plastic-coated posters

Dhaka, Jan 31 AFP Dhaka is awash with millions of plastic-laminated campaign posters ahead of elections in the Bangladeshi capital, and environmentalists are up in arms. These posters -- of which there are an estimated 304 million -- will ...

Priyanka Chopra unveils secret detail that helped avoiding Grammy's wardrobe malfunction

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, where she was seen flaunting Ralph Russo gown that plunged as low as Jennifer Lopezs Versace dress did in 2000. The star got candid about the iconic red carpet fashion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020