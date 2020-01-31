Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Senegal, online videos break silence over domestic abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:00 IST
In Senegal, online videos break silence over domestic abuse

For Senegalese activist Fatou Warkha, online videos play a vital role in her campaign to expose and end violence against women in a country where discretion and forbearance are traditionally prized.

The 30-year-old grew up in Pikine, one of Dakar's poorer suburbs, where cases of domestic violence, rape and abuse were as commonplace as the district's power outages and seasonal flash floods. After she failed to raise awareness through grassroots activism, Warkha launched an online television channel in 2018, hoping the anonymity offered by the internet and its reach might encourage women to open up after generations of silence.

"When I started making video reports, that was when it seemed like things started changing," Warkha told Reuters in her home in Pikine. The project has sparked much-needed debate and helped bring about real change. Its videos of women or actors recounting true stories of trauma and abuse have been widely shared on social media and picked up by local television stations.

According to World Bank data, as of 2017 around half of the population of Senegal was using the internet. Some of the videos played a role in a successful campaign for the criminalisation of rape, which was signed into law on Jan. 10.

The channel http://www.warkhatv.com now plans to produce reports explaining the new law and how rapists and abusers can be held accountable, Warkha said. Women need to "know how to preserve the evidence so they can prove that a rape has happened," Warkha said. "Other than that, more work needs to be done to raise awareness about the rights of women and children."

Her mission to break the silence on society's ills runs counter to deep-rooted cultural mores such as 'Soutoura,' which means to be discrete in the local Wolof language, 'Massla' - to tolerate and compromise, and 'Mougne' - to endure. In one of the channel's series, titled '16 voices, 16 victims,' a woman tells how as a child she watched her father beat her mother until she didn't get up. Another report details the murder of a young woman at university.

Funding is a challenge. The station sells its production services to cover the cost of making its own videos and receives some NGO support. Slow internet speeds and the power outages are also an issue. These difficulties have not dented Warkha's belief in the importance of technology for activism.

"I often tell people that you can do great things with a just a mobile phone," she said in her living-room, where the power had been out for several hours. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey Companys London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change....

Subramanian says Economic Survey's theme is wealth creation, combines old with new

The Economic Survey 2020 is a synthesis of old and new ideas and shares contemporary evidence with ancient ideas, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Subramanian said that the...

Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria's Idlib if attacks don't stop

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syrias northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces rais...

Sterling extends gains after BoE keeps rates on hold

The British pound extended its rally on Friday for a second consecutive day following the Bank of Englands decision to keep interest rates steady on signs of a post-election pick-up in growth. But analysts said the rally may be short lived....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020