UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Iran's health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land, and air.

"In a letter to Vice-President (Eshagh) Jahangiri I urged the government to ban travelers from China, whether by sea, land or air. Also, Iran's ports are on full alert and ready to confront the coronavirus," Namaki tweeted. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said Namaki in his letter also urged the government to suspend all flights from China to Iran.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said "touristic trips from China to Iran are banned and business trips are also restricted", Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported. "With the help of Iran's foreign ministry, 70 Iranians based in Wuhan in China will be returned to Iran next week," said Raisi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.