TIMELINE-Twists and turns in Aston Martin's long history

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:21 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:42 IST
Representative Image

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a stake of up to 20% in luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, as the ailing British firm raises funds after a sales decline puts pressure on its finances. Here is a brief look at the history of the carmaker going back over 100 years which has seen fictional agent James Bond's favorite carmaker go bankrupt seven times.

1904 Lagonda was founded by Anglo-American engineer Wilbur Gunn in a greenhouse in his home in southern England.

1913 Aston Martin was founded by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford in a small London workshop.

1947 English industrialist David Brown takes the helm of Aston Martin after its struggles in the previous decades and the company buys Lagonda. Aston Martin also launches the DB2 model.

1964 The Aston Martin brand was boosted by its star turn in the James Bond film "Goldfinger", with Sean Connery swapping his Bentley for a gadget-laden DB5.

1993 Ford Motor fully acquires Aston Martin after having built a stake.

2007 Ford sells Aston Martin to a group including former motor racing boss David Richards and Kuwait's Investment Dar and Adeem Investment.

2012 Italian private equity fund Investindustrial buys 37.5% of Aston Martin from Investment Dar.

2013 Daimler takes up to a 5% stake in Aston Martin in exchange for supplying engines and electronic components.

2014 Andy Palmer joins as CEO from Nissan Motor. The British firm had spent most of the year without a top boss.

2017 June

Aston Martin scales back production plans for its first electric model after cash-strapped Chinese investment partner LeEco pulls out of the project. December

Makes first annual pretax profit since 2010. 2018

July Aston Martin unveils concept for a futuristic hybrid-electric personal aircraft.

October Aston Martin makes its stock market debut in London, with shares priced at 19 pounds.

2019 May

Posts better-than-expected first-quarter revenue as it sold more vehicles in the Americas and China. July

Aston Martin slumps to a half-year loss. November

Aston Launches its DBX SUV model, hoping that more female buyers will help boost sales. December

Aston Martin opens a new factory in Wales, the carmaker's second plant in history. Aston Martin said it is in early-stage talks with potential investors about building "longer-term relationships".

2020 January

Aston Martin warned its 2019 profits would almost halve due to weak European markets. Source: Reuters stories, Company website

