Number of coronavirus cases in China rises over 9,800 -ambassador

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has risen over 9,800, the country's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said on Friday.

"Altogether there are 9,809 confirmed cases. Among them, there are 1,527 cases of critical conditions, (plus) 15,238 suspected cases," the ambassador, Wang Qun - speaking through an interpreter - told member states and reporters.

He added that there had been 213 deaths.

