Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Japan speeds up anti-virus measures, advises against travel to China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:13 IST
UPDATE 4-Japan speeds up anti-virus measures, advises against travel to China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Japan advised its citizens on Friday to put off non-urgent travel to China and brought forward special measures to stem the spread of a new coronavirus believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Japan had 17 confirmed cases as of Friday evening. The public broadcaster NHK said one was a woman who had worked as a guide on a bus tour for tourists from China - the same tour as a bus driver who also came down with the virus.

The other two were on a plane of Japanese repatriated from Wuhan on Thursday. A third plane arrived on Friday morning. The government classified the new virus as a "designated infectious disease" on Tuesday, but the resulting actions - including compulsory hospitalization and the use of public funds for treatment - were brought forward by six days to Saturday.

Ten of the 149 people on Friday's flight felt unwell upon arriving in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. As worries grew over a further spread of the disease, the government said it would refuse entry to foreigners infected and consider stricter screening for suspected cases.

"We decided on these changes in view of the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of a global emergency," Suga said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament the government had decided to advise citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China, not merely Wuhan's Hubei province.

He also told a virus taskforce that foreigners who have been to Hubei in the past two weeks will be refused entrance to Japan. TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

The president of the Japanese airline ANA Holdings said it was considering suspending flights to China, Jiji news agency reported. Kyodo news agency said JTB Corporation, Japan's largest travel agency, said it was suspending tours to China throughout February. The third flight out of Wuhan brought the total number of repatriated nationals to 565. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan was making arrangements to repatriate all Japanese who wanted to return from Wuhan and surrounding areas, but that a fourth plane was unlikely to be dispatched this week.

The government has been accused in parliament of handling the returned Japanese ineptly, notably by letting two asymptomatic people from the first flight refuse testing and "self-quarantine", though by Friday they had consented. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a parliamentary committee that the government was doing everything it could while still respecting human rights.

The government plans to use public facilities such as training centres to house the returnees. It may also use a ferry under contract to Japan's self-defense forces. Epidemiologist David Fisman, a professor at the University of Toronto, said there had so far been only 10 secondary infections among the more than 90 coronavirus cases outside China.

"That means the reproduction number outside China is currently less than 0.1. Diseases do not spark epidemics unless reproduction numbers are over 1," he said. Some social media users accused politicians of focusing too much on political scandals and this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

"Now they say they'll forbid entry to anybody who's infected? It's way too late for measures like that," wrote user Tokyo Taro. "What is the government doing? Isn't this more important than the Olympics? ($1 = 109.7000 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Special Air India flight with stranded Indians from virus-hit Wuhan to leave for home on Saturday

A special Air India flight to evacuate a large number of Indians stranded at Chinas coronavirus-hit Wuhan city is scheduled to leave on Saturday morning for home. The flight arrived at Wuhans Tianhe International Airport on Friday evening.I...

BAFTAs to go carbon neutral

The British Academy has announced that the 2020 BAFTA Awards ceremony will be carbon neutral. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisers are making a number of changes to their approach in an attempt to become more sustainable.The ...

INTERVIEW-Malaysia plans tougher penalties for illegal loggers in forest law reform

Malaysia is set to beef up its decades-old forestry laws this year in an effort to protect its rainforests from illegal loggers, a senior minister said on Friday.The move would stiffen penalties, including fines and jail terms, for those fo...

Cold weather conditions intensify in some parts of north India

Cold weather conditions intensified in some parts of north India on Friday with minimum temperatures dropping sharply in Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, while a thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital. The maximum temperature in Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020