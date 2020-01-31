Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's ousted female deputy speaker vows to fight on for gender equality

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:06 IST
Nepal's ousted female deputy speaker vows to fight on for gender equality
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

One of Nepal's most senior female politicians has said she was a "victim of patriarchy" after she was forced to stand down as parliament speaker, and vowed to fight for greater equality for women.

Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe took over as acting speaker of Nepal's lower house after the incumbent was accused of rape, but the leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party made her stand down to make way for a male colleague. The veteran politician, who has a doctorate in political science, said things were now even worse for women than under the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008 after a Maoist revolution.

"Patriarchy is more deeply rooted now than it was under the monarchy," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview. "It is even stronger now in our country." The abolition of Nepal's monarchy came with promises of a more equal society that many historically marginalized groups, including women, do not feel have been fulfilled.

Women's rights groups were particularly angered by a clause in the new national constitution introduced in 2015 that restricts women from passing on their Nepali citizenship to their children. No such restrictions are placed on men. Tumbahamphe said she strongly resisted her removal as a speaker, giving the men who lead her party a list of reasons why she was the most qualified candidate - and copy of her book about the women's movement in Nepali politics.

Her replacement on Sunday by Agni Prasad Sapkota, a former Maoist rebel who stands accused of abduction and murder during the country's decade-long civil war, triggered protests by conflict victims and human rights campaigners. Nepal's post-war constitution mandates that one-third of the country's lawmakers must be women. The country has a female president a largely ceremonial role and briefly had a female chief justice.

But senior women in politics say they still face far greater challenges than men and are frequently sidelined. "In my 40 years in politics, I have not noticed much change in the condition of women. That is why I have devoted myself to fighting discrimination and injustice," said Tumbahamphe.

"There are women in political parties looking after minor areas. But there are few in the policy-making level." The 56-year-old, who is widowed and has two children, was born into an indigenous community in the remote hills of eastern Nepal. She has been involved in politics since she was at school, and has held key posts in women's rights organizations.

It has not been easy, she said. She was recently appointed to her left-wing party's central committee, the top policy-making body, a position she wants to use to achieve change for women. "Women must get equal opportunities and access to state resources and power," she said. "I will continue to fight ... to ensure that women get a fair deal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Court orders safeguards for Kenyan digital IDs, bans DNA collecting

Kenyas high court said the government could go ahead with a new digital ID scheme, as long as it brought in stronger regulations and did not use it to collect citizens DNA and geo-location data.Rights groups had argued the scheme violated p...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Racing Point F1 team to become Aston Martin in 2021

Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought a stake in the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday. The deal means Aston Martins title sponsorsh...

Barca sign Braga young gun Trincao

Madrid, Jan 31 AFP Barcelona have signed promising Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga in a deal worth 31 million euros, the La Liga club announced on Friday. In a statement the Spanish champions said that Trincao, 20, will join...

China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed China

Beijing, Jan 31 AP Carrying permits demanding fast passage, truck drivers rushed a 560-ton shipment of disinfectant from eastern China to Wuhan, the locked-down city of 11 million people at the center of a vast effort to contain a new viral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020