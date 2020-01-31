Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Russia reports first two cases of China coronavirus - deputy PM

Representative image

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been quarantined.

The two cases were discovered in different parts of the country, one in Tyumen region in west Siberia, the other in Russia's Far East, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said. "They are under strict supervision, isolated and are receiving the necessary treatment. Both are Chinese citizens," she told a news conference.

The two people are in a stable condition, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told the same briefing. Golikova said all Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot, will stop flying to China from 2100 GMT on Friday. Four Chinese airlines will continue flying to Moscow, she added.

Russia has already closed its 4,300 km-long (2,670 miles) land border with China to pedestrians and vehicles in an effort to protect its population. Golikova said on Friday Russia had no plans to limit freight traffic with China but would restrict Chinese citizens travelling to Russia from Mongolia, in addition to restrictions already announced.

Golikova expressed confidence that the measures taken so far would prevent the virus from spreading further in Russia, adding that everyone who had come into contact with the two patients had been examined and hospitalized where necessary. However, Chinese authorities have struggled to control the spread of the disease despite draconian measures. The virus has killed 213 people to date, all in China, and prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.

Many countries, including the United States, have imposed travel curbs and businesses say they are facing supply problems because of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

