Macron to address France on Brexit - French presidency

France's President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address on Friday on Britain's departure from the European Union, his office said.

The broadcast was scheduled to take place at 1715 GMT. Britain leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the world's biggest trading bloc.

