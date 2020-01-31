Russia: OPEC+ may act in event of significant coronavirus consequences on oil market

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC+ countries may react if there are significant consequences to the oil market due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported.

He said that the oil-producing countries have discussed bringing forward the March OPEC+ meeting, adding that they need several more days to monitor the situation.

