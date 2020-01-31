Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Accuser testifies Weinstein promised to 'do something for her' before alleged attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manhattan
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:09 IST
UPDATE 1-Accuser testifies Weinstein promised to 'do something for her' before alleged attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to read a movie script and then, after saying he was going to "do something for her," the former Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has said any sexual encounters were consensual. The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Mann, now 34, testified that she met Weinstein in late 2012 or early 2013 at a party in Los Angeles and that he told her he was interested in her as an actress. After several meetings, Mann testified that Weinstein invited her and her friend to a hotel suite in Los Angeles to look at a script for a vampire movie. When they arrived at the suite, Mann said, Weinstein pulled her into a bedroom, leaving her friend outside.

There, she said, Weinstein told her, "I'm not letting you leave until I do something for you." Her voice shaking, Mann told the jurors Weinstein told her to sit on the bed and performed oral sex on her. Mann said she pretended to have an orgasm so he would stop, and that he then asked her if she had enjoyed it.

"I was nervous so I told him, 'oh, it was the best I ever had,'" she said. Weinstein is not charged with the alleged incident that Mann described, but he is accused of raping her at a later time.

Damon Cheronis, one of Weinstein's lawyers, said in his opening statement that communications between Mann and Weinstein would show that their relationship was entirely consensual. Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast has said that Mann made "a decision that had disastrous consequences for her" and decided to have a relationship with Weinstein because she felt "trapped."

Jurors in the trial have already heard from Haleyi, who said Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home in 2006, as well as from actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein violently raped her in her apartment in 1993 or 1994. While Sciorra's allegation is too old to support a separate rape charge against Weinstein, prosecutors hope it will show he is a repeat sexual predator - a charge that could put him in prison for life.

Two women who are not part of the criminal charges, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, have also testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Prosecutors are offering their testimony as evidence of Weinstein's methods and motives. A third such witness, Lauren Young, is expected to testify later in the trial.

Weinstein, who produced films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Democrats signal defeat on witness bid as Trump trial nears end

Democrats sounded resigned to defeat on Friday in their bid to call witnesses at U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, predicting his fellow Republicans would move swiftly to acquit him and leave him in office. Tonight, all...

BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6

United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6 UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon Furth...

WRAPUP 3-Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. The EUs mo...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca sign Portuguese Trincao, Brazilian Fernandes

Barcelona have snapped up Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31 million euros 34 million, the Spanish champions said in a statement on Friday.The club also announced the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020