Left Menu
Development News Edition

218 confirmed patients of coronavirus have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said that 218 confirmed patients of coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:37 IST
218 confirmed patients of coronavirus have recovered, discharged from hospitals: Chinese envoy
Sun Weidong, Chinese Envoy to India.. Image Credit: ANI

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said that 218 confirmed patients of coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sun Weidong said the coronavirus is generally preventable, controllable and curable and China's system enables it to mobilise all resources for big tasks.

He said the Chinese government and people were making every effort to combat the epidemic. "I can tell you as of tonight, 218 confirmed patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. You can see the epidemic is generally preventable, controllable and curable. China's system enables us to mobilize all the resources for big undertakings," he said.

The envoy said China has full confidence and capability to win the battle against the epidemic. He said China was now in a critical period of epidemic control.

"We have found confirmed cases in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China, and in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions," the envoy said. Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance and given several important instructions since the outbreak of the epidemic, he said the CPC Central Committee has set up a leading group for comprehensive prevention and control of the epidemic.

"The Chinese government and people are making every effort to combat the epidemic. The central and local governments have built an all-round and multi-level prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan city and Hubei province. We are advancing the battle in an open, transparent, scientific and orderly manner," he said. "We are now strengthening case treatment to reduce severe and fatal cases. We have set up a national expert group on scientific research to speed up the development of vaccines," he said.

The envoy said the process of approval and clinical use of drugs proven to be effective against the virus has been accelerated. "The State Council of China has established a unified national dispatch system for epidemic prevention and control materials to timely coordinate the dispatch of medical personnel, medical supplies and daily necessities," he said.

Talking about Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, the envoy said it is the core area of prevention and control. "Wuhan is the origin of the epidemic and the core area of prevention and control. In order to contain the spread of the epidemic, Wuhan has put restrictions in place for urban transport and movement of people to curb the spread of the virus into larger areas," he said.

"These are strict, decisive but necessary measures to control the epidemic in a bid to bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible," he added. Noting that the Chinese government has mobilised national resources and opened green channels to ensure the supply of medical equipment and living materials in Hubei, the envoy said, "All supermarkets are open, the commodity prices are stable and supplies of daily necessities are sufficient in Wuhan."

He also urged people not to panic or overact saying that "if you follow the professional guidance, your health and safety could be ensured." The envoy said Chinese government is extending all possible help to Wuhan and Hubei in tackling the epidemic.

"Entrusted by President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang went to Wuhan to give directions about prevention and control work. As of January 30, over 50 medical teams with over 6,000 doctors and nurses have arrived in Hubei to support the battle against the epidemic. Donations of money and materials have poured into the region," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Britons risk having data 'sold to highest bidder' after Brexit, whistleblower warns

By Amber Milne LONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - British peoples data privacy will be hanging in the balance after Brexit, former Cambridge Analytica staffer-turned-whistleblower Brittany Kaiser warned as the country leaves the Eu...

UPDATE 5-Democrats signal defeat on witness bid as Trump trial nears end

Democrats sounded resigned to defeat on Friday in their bid to call witnesses at U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, predicting his fellow Republicans would move swiftly to acquit him and leave him in office. Tonight, all...

BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6

United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6 UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon Furth...

WRAPUP 3-Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. The EUs mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020