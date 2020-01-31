BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6
United Airlines Holdings Inc:
* UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6
* UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
