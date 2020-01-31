Left Menu
UPDATE 1-UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:54 IST
British politician Claire O'Neill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. "Preparations will continue at pace for the summit, and a replacement will be confirmed shortly," said a statement issued by the cabinet office. "Going forward, this will be a ministerial role."

O'Neill said on Twitter that she was "very sad" that the role she had been offered last year by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lead the team overseeing the summit, which is known as COP26, had been rescinded. "A shame we haven't had one Climate cabinet meeting since we formed. Wishing the cop team every blessing in the climate recovery emergency," O'Neill said.

The two-week climate summit is seen as a moment of truth for the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change, with the British hosts aiming to persuade big polluting countries to shore up the deal by pledging more ambitious cuts in emissions.

