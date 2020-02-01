UPDATE 1-Two more employees of German car parts supplier get coronavirus

German car parts supplier Webasto said on Friday that two more of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, making for a total of seven who have contracted it.

One of the employees is German in Germany, while the other is Chinese in Shanghai. Both are in hospital undergoing treatment, Webasto said. Webasto, based in southern Germany, said that 122 employees tested negative for the virus this week but that some results were still outstanding.

The two newly identified sick employees had been in close contact with the other employees who were previously identified as contracting the illness. Earlier this week, the company disclosed the illnesses of the other workers in one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China.

