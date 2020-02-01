Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. bans Tanzanian official who launched anti-gay crackdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 01:38 IST
U.S. bans Tanzanian official who launched anti-gay crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States said on Friday it banned from visiting the country a Tanzanian official who announced a crackdown on homosexuality in Dar es Salaam in 2018. The U.S. State Department said it was taking the action against Paul Makonda, administrative chief of the Tanzania capital, "due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, which include the flagrant denial of the right to life, liberty, or the security of persons."

It said Makonda had "also been implicated in oppression of the political opposition, crackdowns on freedom of expression and association, and the targeting of marginalized individuals." The move bars Makonda and his immediate family members from visiting the United States.

The State Department declined say what specific action by Makonda brought about the designation, but expressed "deep concern about deteriorating respect for human rights and rule of law in Tanzania." Makonda announced in 2018 that a special committee would seek to identify and punish homosexuals, prostitutes and online fraudsters in the city.

The U.S. embassy in Tanzania responded at the time by warning U.S. citizens in Tanzania to be cautious and to review their social media profiles and Internet footprints. Tanzanian President John Magufuli cracked down on homosexuality after winning power in 2015, and a conviction for having "carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature" could lead to a sentence of up to 30 years in jail.

Under Magufuli, Tanzania has also tightened control of the media and civil society, shutting some newspapers, arresting opposition leaders and restricting political rallies. Magufuli's government denies restricting media freedom and cracking down on democracy and human rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, expressed optimism that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was near and would benefit all parties involved, a White House spokesman said....

NBA All-Stars to wear Nos. 2, 24 in tribute to Bryants

NBA All-Star Game tributes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the victims in a helicopter crash Sunday continue to take shape with the jersey details for both teams revealed for the Feb. 16 contest at C...

Coronavirus: US bans entry to foreign nationals who traveled to China

The US said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had travelled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of a deadly new virus. Foreign nationals, other th...

NFL-Vegas bookmakers hope Chiefs and 49ers produce low-scoring Super Bowl

The winner of Sundays Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is of little concern to Las Vegas casinos, with a sizeable jackpot awaiting them so long as it is a low-scoring and uneventful affair.While the bulk of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020