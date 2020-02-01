Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Belgian-Nicaraguan political prisoner calls for probe into Ortega government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Managua
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 05:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 05:12 IST
Former Belgian-Nicaraguan political prisoner calls for probe into Ortega government
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nicaragua's best known former political prisoner, Amaya Coppens, is calling for international organizations to investigate alleged abuses by the government of President Daniel Ortega. Coppens, 25, a Belgian-Nicaraguan dual national, was a key figure in the anti-government street protests that swept across Nicaragua in April 2018 before being quelled by police and paramilitary forces. About 325 people died in the unrest.

Coppens spent seven months in prison after police raided a hideout used by protesters and activists in September 2018. She alleges she was punched and psychologically tortured in prison, while others were physically tortured. Coppens became Nicaragua's most high profile street protester in detention after her case was highlighted by Belgium and the European Union. After her release, she becomes a prominent activist and vocal critic of Ortega.

Nicaragua's government, which denies harming prisoners, charged Coppens with "terrorism" offenses but freed her last June as part of an amnesty. Coppens, in an interview with Reuters, called for international groups to probe the government, which she said was "violated and trampled" the human rights of Nicaraguans.

"We are demanding that international organizations come to investigate what happened here," Coppens said in the capital Managua. "The cases of torture are not isolated and continue to occur in prisons," she said.

The government did not respond to a request for comment. Coppens was arrested again in November after bringing water to a group of mothers who were on a hunger strike to highlight their children's continued detention by the Ortega government.

She was charged with firearms trafficking offences but the case was suspended on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

UPDATE 1-End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 13-U.S. ramps up antivirus measures at border as impact spreads

The United States ramped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, saying it would halt entry to the country of foreign nationals who had been to China within the 14-day incubation period.That measure followed on from an earlie...

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Facebook Inc said it will take down misinformation about Chinas fast-spreading coronavirus, in a rare departure from its usual approach to dubious health content that is presenting a fresh challenge for social media companies. The coronavir...

UPDATE 2-Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the po...

Chiefs, 49ers listed as healthy ahead of Super Bowl

Injuries will not be the main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day designations hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020