REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country’s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BAN Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the policy is discriminatory. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Friday against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump’s almost certain acquittal next week. USA-ELECTION-FUNDRAISING

Billionaires bombard U.S. presidential campaign with hundreds of millions in cash WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

Aston Martin's lifeline buys carmaker time as SUV hits road LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors have rescued Aston Martin with a 500 million pound cash injection that analysts say will help stabilize the British carmaker whose first sport utility vehicle (SUV) is set to hit the road.

AIRBUS-PROBE-FRANCE Record $4 billion Airbus fine draws line under 'pervasive' bribery

PARIS/LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Airbus bribed public officials and hid the payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption, prosecutors said on Friday as the European planemaker agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an “extremely degrading” relationship with the movie producer. NETFLIX-INC-CONTENT-SANDLER

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix (Reuters) - Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday.

LeBron celebrates his 'brother' Kobe in emotional speech LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his “brother” Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-PREVIEW Mahomes, Garoppolo and Brady in Super Bowl spotlight

MIAMI (Reuters) - When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday there will be three quarterbacks to focus on — Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. UPCOMING

FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

1 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

France's Macron visits Poland French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day visit to Poland, arriving late on Sunday, Feb. 2. He will meet with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday. News conference with Morawiecki is planned at 16:10. French Economy and Finance minister Bruno Le Maire and Ecological Transformation Minister Elisabeth Borne will take part in a forum with Polish Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz and Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka at 16:30 on Monday in Warsaw. The forum theme is "Industry of the Future" On Tuesday at 12:30 Macron is giving lecture in Krakow.

IRAN-JAPAN/DEFENSE (PIX) Japanese navy destroyer departs on Middle East mission to guard Japanese merchant ships

Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer Takanami will leave for the Gulf of Oman where it will guard ships carrying oil and other goods to Japan. The deployment, along with two maritime patrol planes, has been prompted by concern for merchant vessel safety amid heightened tension in the Middle East. 2 Feb 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at halftime of Super Bowl Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl with a performance expected to focus on girl power with a Latina theme.

CHINA-HEALTH/USA-EDUCATION U.S. universities on guard against fast-moving coronavirus

Many of the most popular U.S. universities for Chinese students have taken aggressive steps in the hopes of keeping the fast-moving coronavirus off their campuses in the midst of a growing global health crisis. Feb 2

