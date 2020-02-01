Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple temporarily shuts all stores in mainland China over mounting Wuhan virus scare

Tech giant Apple on Saturday announced it has temporarily shut all its retail stores and offices across mainland China till February 10 as part of preemptive measures amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 250 people and infected more than 10,000 others.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:14 IST
Apple temporarily shuts all stores in mainland China over mounting Wuhan virus scare
People wearing protective masks are seen in an Apple Store in Shanghai. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Apple on Saturday announced it has temporarily shut all its retail stores and offices across mainland China till February 10 as part of preemptive measures amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 250 people and infected more than 10,000 others. Apple said that the measure will come into force from Sunday till midnight of February 9, Russia Today reported. However, online stores of the company will remain open.

In its advisory, the company also restricted employees from travelling to the East Asian country. Some other multinational companies have also suspended business trips to China, or limited it to critical operations, according to media reports. Meanwhile, Apple's key supplier, China-based 'Foxconn,' said that the business is running as normal despite the virus outbreak. The company assured that it has put forth all measures in place to "ensure that we can continue to meet all global manufacturing obligations."

Some of the Chinese provinces, municipalities and regions recommended businesses to prolong the Chinese New Year holidays and resume operations on February 10 at the earliest due to public health concerns. To help those affected by the epidemic and mitigate damages for firms, the People's Bank of China further vowed today to provide financial support and cut lending rates. The central bank stressed that the impact of the outbreak on the broad economy should be temporary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French fishermen temporarily lose access to Guernsey waters

French fishermen are temporarily banned from entering the waters of Guernsey due to post-Brexit administrative changes that the authorities expect to resolve in the coming days, the French Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.The agreement...

Misled youth shouting 'Bharat tere tukde honge' on varsity campus: U'khand Speaker

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal on Saturday said raising of slogans like&#160;Bharat tere tukde honge on a university campus shows how misguided the countrys youth are and underlines the importance of inculcating right valu...

Online degree courses to students from weaker sections; new edu policy soon: Budget

A degree level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by the countrys top 100 educational institutions to students belonging to deprived sections of the society and those who do not have access to higher studies, Finance Mi...

Abbas says Palestinians to 'cut all relations' with Israel. (AFP) MRJ

Abbas says Palestinians to cut all relations with Israel. AFP MRJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020