China virus death toll rises to 304 with 45 new fatalities: govt

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 304, as authorities in the hardest-hit Hubei province on Sunday reported 45 new fatalities. In its daily update, figures from the provincial health commission also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections in Hubei, with 1,921 new cases.

