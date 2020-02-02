Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mississippi inmate tries to hang self in cell, attorney says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jackson
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 10:09 IST
Mississippi inmate tries to hang self in cell, attorney says
Image Credit: ANI

An inmate tried to hang himself at a troubled Mississippi prison and was taken down by a state trooper, an attorney said in court papers filed Saturday. Casey L. Austin is one of the attorneys representing inmates in a federal lawsuit against Mississippi over conditions in the state's prisons. The lawsuit over prison conditions is funded by Team Roc, a philanthropic group connected to entertainment mogul Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation.

Austin wrote that he was inside the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to interview inmates Friday when the incident occurred. "At approximately 2:00 p.m., I heard a Mississippi State Trooper tell the Unit 29 lobby Correctional Officer that he had just 'cut one down,'" Austin wrote.

"He then explained to Correctional Officer that he had cut down an inmate who had tried to hang himself in his cell." The trooper also said he had taken pictures of the incident and sent them to a captain, Austin wrote. An ambulance arrived about 15 minutes later, the attorney wrote. The Associated Press on Saturday sent questions about the inmate's condition to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher responded that the department is "investigating those statements" by Austin Austin did not identify the inmate who tried to hang himself and did not give information about the man's condition.

At least 14 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December, most of them at Parchman. Many of them were killed in outbursts of violence. Two inmates died by hanging, and prison officials said one of those was alone in a cell with the lock jammed from the inside. A Department of Corrections statement said the other hanging appeared to be a suicide. Austin also wrote in papers filed Saturday that he saw Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Parchman on Friday with about 20 people, including armed state troopers. He said they went into Unit 29, an area where much of the violence has occurred.

Gov. Tate Reeves said in his State of the State speech on Monday that he has told the Department of Corrections to take steps to shut down Unit 29, but the department has not said how long that will take. The department's interim commissioner, Tommy Taylor, said after Reeves' speech that inmates in Unit 29 now have clean water to drink and warm water for showers. He said some inmates had not been allowed to shower for several days while prisons were on lockdown because of the violence.

He said those no longer on lockdown have had a chance to shower and have been given new clothes. Taylor also said toilets have been repaired, and crews are patching holes that allowed rain into buildings. He said workers are also repairing problems with electrical systems and heating.

Violence is a recurring problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards are unfilled. Health department inspections also show Parchman has longstanding problems with broken sinks and toilets in cells, holes in cell walls, widespread mold and mildew in showers and sanitation problems in kitchens. More than two dozen Parchman inmates filed the federal lawsuit Jan. 14, saying understaffed prisons are "plagued by violence" and inmates are forced to live in decrepit and dangerous conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Block placed on email details about Trump hold on Ukraine aid: media

US officials have cited presidential privilege in withholding details of 24 emails related to President Donald Trumps hold on military assistance to Ukraine, US media reported on Saturday. The revelation in a court filing around midnight on...

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

The second Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from Chinas Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city to 647. The speci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020