Mortar shelling from Afghan side kills seven in Pakistan

At least seven members of a family, including four children and two women, were killed in a mortar shell fired from Afghanistan in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, officials said. The mortar shell hit the family's home at border village Baatwar Bangro in Salarzai tehsil, 137 kilometers from here.

The local people, district administration officials, security forces, ambulances, and rescue teams rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies, officials said. The house was destroyed in the mortar attack. The shell was fired from the adjacent Kunar province of Afghanistan, an official said.

