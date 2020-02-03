Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Police shoot man dead after London stabbing attack described as terrorism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:00 IST
UPDATE 7-Police shoot man dead after London stabbing attack described as terrorism
UK Police (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Police shot a man dead on a busy south London street on Sunday after three people were wounded, one critically, in a stabbing attack that police called terrorism-related. Some witnesses said the man had been armed with a machete. One described him as wearing silver canisters on his chest.

Police said the man they had shot had been pronounced dead. The London ambulance service said three people were wounded and had been taken to hospital after the attack in Streatham, a residential district south of the River Thames. It was not clear if all three suffered stab wounds.

Police said the scene of the incident was now fully contained. "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," the police said on Twitter. They said one of the wounded was in a life-threatening condition.

A Western security source said the incident was related to Islamist militancy. Another security source said it was being treated as terrorism as the man was thought to have been wearing a fake explosive device. Police were still looking into whether he had been under surveillance by security services, the source said.

The local member of parliament, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, said one of the wounded was seriously hurt. Sky News quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as saying he witnessed the shooting in front of a shop.

"I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing," Bulhan said. "The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can't quite remember."

In one video of the scene posted on Twitter, but not verified by Reuters, a man can be seen lying on the street while at least two armed police officers point their guns from behind an unmarked car with its blue lights flashing. At least one helicopter flew overhead and police cars were in surrounding streets, with the area blocked off by tape.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: "Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related". "My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," he said.

The last such incident in London was in November when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. That attack, at London Bridge, was carried out by a man with Islamist militant sympathies. He had been jailed for terrorism and released early.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement after Sunday's incident: "Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life - here in London we will never let them succeed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Draft of Lebanese financial rescue plan promises "painful" steps

Lebanons new government will look to reduce interest rates and recapitalise banks as part of a broad plan that includes taking painful steps to escape a deep financial crisis, according to a draft policy statement seen by Reuters. The 17-pa...

London terror attack: Suspect shot dead, 3 injured

A man was shot dead by Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing which injured at least three people. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to the incident on Streatham High...

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee JCC said. A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the varsity,...

Financial market website Zero Hedge knocked off Twitter over coronavirus story

Twitter Inc has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week. Zero Hedge said it received a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020