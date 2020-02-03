Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda and Uganda strike prisoner swap deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kigali
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:44 IST
Rwanda and Uganda strike prisoner swap deal

Kigali, Feb 2 (AFP) Neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda agreed a deal on Sunday to swap prisoners to help ease tensions following mutual accusations of spying and political meddling. Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni were once close allies but their relations have turned deeply hostile.

Kigali and Kampala signed a deal in August last year to improve political and economic relations, but progress has since been slow. In the deal signed on Sunday by Kagame and Museveni in the Angolan capital Luanda, the two sides agreed to "the release of the national citizens of each country."

No details were given on when or how the exchange would take place, or how many people it might involve. But the two leaders, who met at a summit hosted by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, and alongside Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, pledged to take "steps towards peace, stability, good neighbourliness and restoring mutual trust."

They also agreed the two sides would meet again on February 21 for more talks at a common border post between the nations. "Both parties must refrain from all factors that may create the perception of supporting, financing, training and infiltration of destabilising forces in their neighbour's territory," the agreement read.

Rwanda abruptly closed the border with its northern neighbour in February last year, severing a major economic land route. The country has also accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels seeking to overthrow its government.

Then in May Ugandan police accused Rwandan soldiers of entering the country and killing two men -- a claim which Kigali denied. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

G7 countries seeking unified approach to coronavirus - Germany's Spahn

The Group of Seven leading industrialised democracies are seeking a unified procedure to tackle the fast-spreading new coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday. A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn h...

Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan counterpart, discuss regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov here and discussed regional issues.Jaishankar said that the talks underlined the strong convergence on regional issues.Delighted to welcome FM ...

London police kill man after 'Islamist-related' terror stabbingS

London, Feb 3 AFP British police on Sunday shot dead a man in London wearing a hoax device and suspected of stabbing two people, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, in an Islamist-related terrorist incident. The Metropolitan...

UPDATE 2-French plane brings more than 250 foreign nationals from epidemic-hit Wuhan to France

More than 250 people from 30 countries arrived in France on Sunday after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a coronavirus, French officials said.The French plane landed at a military airbase in Istres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020