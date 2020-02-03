China to subsidize interest payments for some firms hit by virus outbreak - state media

China's finance ministry will give subsidies on interest payments for some firms hit by a spreading coronavirus outbreak, state-run newspaper Guangming Daily reported on Monday.

The subsidies will be based on 50% of the interest rate on loans make by the central bank to support firms hit by the epidemic, for a period no longer than a year, the newspaper said.

