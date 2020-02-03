Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 07:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 07:18 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 on Monday, Chinese state television reported citing official figures, after the Philippines on Sunday reported the first death outside China. Here are the latest developments:

* The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205.

* At least another 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the United States and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China. * The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after travelling there from Wuhan.

* Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday, in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break, as investors dumped risky assets in response to rising fears about the spread of a new virus across China. * China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, after promising to provide monetary and credit support to companies struggling due to the virus.

* Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 it infected. * The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

* The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading. * China's central city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei - the centre of the epidemic - are under a virtual quarantine.

* The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam are among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China. * Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all its stores and offices in China until Feb. 9. Walmart Inc, Sweden's IKEA and other companies have restricted travel and operations.

* China Evergrande Group, the nation's third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until Feb. 20. * Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities.

* Countries including Russia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started doing so. * China's two entertainment industry associations have asked studios and actors to halt filming activity.

* Several high-profile sporting events have been moved or postponed in China, the latest a badminton Olympic qualifier in Hainan province. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejected calls on Friday from a medical union to close the border with mainland China. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Pens outlast Capitals in first meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season, and the 75th ga...

UPDATE 1-AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations

Shares of Malaysias AirAsia Group and unit AirAsia X fell on Monday, after allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group. AirAsia shares fell ...

UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates more than 200 people from China as virus deaths rise

Australias Foreign Minister Marise Payne said 243 citizens and permanent residents evacuated Wuhan on Monday on an Australian government-chartered aircraft, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 361 people. The ...

NBA roundup: Pistons top Nuggets in OT

Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson supplied 20 points and six assists off the bench, and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by surprising the Denver Nuggets with a 128-123 win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020