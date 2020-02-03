U.S. plans more flights to evacuate people from China's Hubei
The United States plans "a handful more flights" to bring Americans home from China's Hubei province hit by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.
"We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well," he told a briefing during a visit to Uzbekistan. "In addition we might bring in some medical supplies."
