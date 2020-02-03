China says U.S. creating, spreading fear after virus outbreak

The United States has acted to create and spread fear following a coronavirus outbreak in China instead of offering any signficant assistance, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

The United States was the first nation to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travellers, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

"All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example," Hua told an online news briefing, adding that China hoped countries would make judgments and responses that were reasonable, calm and based on science.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.