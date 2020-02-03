Left Menu
UK will not race the EU to the bottom, PM Johnson says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 03-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:53 IST
Britain will not seek to undermine the European Union's standards with a "cut-throat race to the bottom", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We will not engage in some cut-throat race to the bottom," he said. "We are not leaving the EU to undermine European standards. We will not engage in any kind of dumping, whether commercial or social or environmental."

