Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai attacked, imports from Israel unaffected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai attacked, imports from Israel unaffected
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Armed men attacked a gas pipeline in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula late on Sunday, security sources and witnesses said, but gas imports through North Sinai from Israel were unaffected.

Egyptian security forces have been battling an Islamist insurgency concentrated in North Sinai and that has escalated since 2013 with small-scale attacks common. A group of gunmen detonated explosives on the pipeline west of el-Arish on Sunday, causing a fire but no casualties, security sources, and witnesses said.

The pipeline carries gas to homes and factories in el-Arish and central Sinai and has been attacked several times previously, the sources said. Islamic State's Sinai affiliate said in a statement it had carried out an attack on a pipeline linking Egypt and Israel, without providing evidence.

Egypt began importing gas from Israel last month through a pipeline owned by the East Mediterranean Gas Company (EMG), which includes a subsea connection between el-Arish in Sinai and Ashkelon in Israel. The gas is imported from Israel's Leviathan field. A statement from partners developing the field said there had been no damage to the EMG pipeline.

"The flow of gas from Leviathan to Egypt is continuing as normal," the statement said. Yossi Abu, chief executive of Israel's Delek Drilling, which has stakes in Leviathan and the EMG pipeline, said on Monday the project had a "very significant security system".

"We are not blind to the risk and are prepared for every scenario," he told an investors' conference, adding there was an alternative pipeline system, a quick response mechanism for faults and insurance to cover any damage affecting Israeli gas exports to Egypt or Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Oil falls as coronavirus hits demand; OPEC+ considers deeper cuts

Oil prices fell on Monday, dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus breakout, though the possibility of deeper crude output cuts by OPEC and its allies offered some price support. Brent crude was down 1 at 55.62 a ...

China's anti-doping agency halts testing due to coronavirus: official

Eds Adding quotes Lausanne, Feb 3 AFP Chinas state anti-doping agency temporarily suspended testing on Monday less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the International Testing Agency told AFP....

New tax structure gives option to save tax: Revenue Secy

The new lower income tax rates offered in the Budget 2020-21 will leave more cash in the hands of those who do not wish to make compulsory investments to save tax, said Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. In an interview with PTI, he sai...

BJP has betrayed aspirational middle-of-the-road voters, no one wants `us versus them' debate: Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament MP Mahua Moitra on Monday accused the BJP-led government of betraying the voters, who had reposed their faith in it, saying that nobody wants to be part of us versus them debate. Participating in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020