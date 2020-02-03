Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat

Tehran [Iran], February 3 (Sputnik/ANI) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 23:18 IST
Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (file Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], February 3 (Sputnik/ANI) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell on Monday. "Both parties discussed various bilateral issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the ongoing situations in both the region and the world," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry noted that both parties discussed developments in the Persian Gulf, and the need to de-escalate tensions in the region, which reignited following the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3. Zarif and Borrell also discussed US President Donald Trump's proposed plan for an Israel-Palestine peace deal. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Zarif stated that Trump's so-called deal of the century would have dangerous consequences for the region. The diplomats also touched on developments in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Borrell arrived in Tehran, his first engagement in the Middle Eastern country, on Monday for a two-day visit. He is also expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani. According to a European External Action Service statement, Borrell is visiting Iran in order to express the EU's strong commitment to preserving the JCPOA, and to discuss the development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Brussels.

Iran initially announced on January 5 to take the fifth step in reducing its obligations as specified under the JCPOA, however, Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, said on January 27 that Iran has not since taken this step. Tehran has stated that it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and promises to resume JCPOA compliance once US sanctions are lifted.(Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Three men arrested for killing their rival, setting him afire

Three men were arrested on Monday for killing their 25-year-old rival and setting the body on fire here, police said. Monesh Bhagwat Thakre, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Pardi, went missing in 2019, they said.Additional Commissioner of Polic...

UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trumps son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administrations new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday....

Without new Falcons deal, OLB Beasley becoming free agent

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the team announced Monday it will not pursue contract negotiations with him. As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, wed like to thank Vic for...

Chinese citizens turn to virus tracker apps to avoid infected neighborhoods

Chinese citizens are using mapping programs and travel trackers in a bid to avoid neighborhoods with infections of the coronavirus and to better prepare for the dangers they face. Both data mapping company QuantUrban and a third-party WeCha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020