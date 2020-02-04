Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 00:29 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here are the latest developments:

* The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * China accused the United States of spreading fear over the outbreak by pulling nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid.

* The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205. * At least another 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the United States and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China.

* The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after travelling there from Wuhan. * Group of Seven countries agreed, in a teleconference among health ministers, to coordinate their approach on travel regulations and precautions, research, and cooperation with the WHO, the EU and China, Germany said.

* China's benchmark stock index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, wiping $393 billion off share values. Investors sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the virus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. * China's central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into money markets, after promising to help companies struggling due to the virus.

* Independent refineries in China's eastern Shandong province, which collectively import about a fifth of China's crude, have slashed output by 30% to 50% in just over a week as the outbreak hit fuel demand and distribution. * Brent crude was down 3.25% by 1845 GMT, and is now almost 23% down from its recent peak on Jan. 8. OPEC sources told Reuters that members of the cartel and its allies were considering a coordinated cut of 500,000 barrels per day - or 29% - to their output.

* The German fashion house Hugo Boss closed some stores in China, the Swiss watch producer Swatch cancelled a retail event in Zurich, and business jet manufacturers Bombardier Inc, Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream division said they would stay away from the Singapore Airshow. * The French oil major Total suspended all business travel to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

* Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 it infected - although it appears to spread much faster. * The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading.

* China's central city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei - the centre of the epidemic - are under a virtual quarantine. * A WHO-led international team of experts could go to China as early as this week and could include U.S. experts, the WHO said.

* The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam are among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China. * Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all its stores and offices in China until Feb. 9. Walmart Inc, Sweden's IKEA and other companies have restricted travel and operations.

* China Evergrande Group, the nation's third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until Feb. 20. * Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities.

* Countries including Russia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already done so. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Lincoln Feast and Kevin Liffey; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Air Canada Boeing 767 returns safely to Madrid after engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers returned safely to Madrids Barajas airport on Monday after reporting an engine issue and a burst tyre on take-off that forced it to circle for hours to burn fuel before landing.Reuters television...

Without new Falcons deal, OLB Beasley becoming free agent

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the team announced Monday it will not pursue contract negotiations with him. As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, wed like to thank Vic for...

Three men arrested for killing their rival, setting him afire

Three men were arrested on Monday for killing their 25-year-old rival and setting the body on fire here, police said. Monesh Bhagwat Thakre, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Pardi, went missing in 2019, they said.Additional Commissioner of Polic...

UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trumps son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administrations new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020