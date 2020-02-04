FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here are the latest developments:

* The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * China accused the United States of spreading fear over the outbreak by pulling nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid.

* The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205. * At least another 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the United States and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China.

* The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after travelling there from Wuhan. * Group of Seven countries agreed, in a teleconference among health ministers, to coordinate their approach on travel regulations and precautions, research, and cooperation with the WHO, the EU and China, Germany said.

* China's benchmark stock index closed down nearly 8% on Monday, wiping $393 billion off share values. Investors sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the virus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. * China's central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into money markets, after promising to help companies struggling due to the virus.

* Independent refineries in China's eastern Shandong province, which collectively import about a fifth of China's crude, have slashed output by 30% to 50% in just over a week as the outbreak hit fuel demand and distribution. * Brent crude was down 3.25% by 1845 GMT, and is now almost 23% down from its recent peak on Jan. 8. OPEC sources told Reuters that members of the cartel and its allies were considering a coordinated cut of 500,000 barrels per day - or 29% - to their output.

* The German fashion house Hugo Boss closed some stores in China, the Swiss watch producer Swatch cancelled a retail event in Zurich, and business jet manufacturers Bombardier Inc, Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream division said they would stay away from the Singapore Airshow. * The French oil major Total suspended all business travel to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

* Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 it infected - although it appears to spread much faster. * The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading.

* China's central city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei - the centre of the epidemic - are under a virtual quarantine. * A WHO-led international team of experts could go to China as early as this week and could include U.S. experts, the WHO said.

* The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam are among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China. * Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all its stores and offices in China until Feb. 9. Walmart Inc, Sweden's IKEA and other companies have restricted travel and operations.

* China Evergrande Group, the nation's third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until Feb. 20. * Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities.

* Countries including Russia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already done so. ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Lincoln Feast and Kevin Liffey; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kevin Liffey)

