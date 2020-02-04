Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese citizens turn to virus tracker apps to avoid infected neighborhoods

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 00:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 00:37 IST
Chinese citizens turn to virus tracker apps to avoid infected neighborhoods
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

Chinese citizens are using mapping programs and travel trackers in a bid to avoid neighborhoods with infections of the coronavirus and to better prepare for the dangers they face. Both data mapping company QuantUrban and a third-party WeChat mini-program developer have created platforms that take official information on the neighborhoods where confirmed cases live and map it geographically so that users can gauge how close they are to infection sites.

While the WeChat program, called "YiKuang" - or "Epidemic Situation", covers the southern cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou, QuantUrban's browser-based maps also cover nine other cities in the province. "Shenzhen might have a major outbreak in the next few days, and government data comes out slowly," said April, a Shenzhen-based manager who declined to give her full name.

"Seeing the map is a psychological comfort. You can't guarantee there won't be fresh cases, but you can avoid an area that's already hit," she said. Confirmed cases in Shenzhen have climbed rapidly to 245 as of Monday, making the southern tech capital the worst-affected of China's main cities - Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. It has a large population of migrant workers from the heavily affected central provinces.

"We wanted to annotate the information on the map so that the public could better see how epidemic sites are distributed more intuitively, and also remind everyone to make adequate protection," said Yuan Xiaohui, QuantUrban's co-founder and CEO. Volunteers also help the team to keep the map up to date as the government releases data daily, she said.

Yikuang also relies on volunteers to keep up to date and originally denoted neighborhoods with confirmed cases with a skull and crossbones logo. It has since changed to less alarming exclamation points after users on social media platform Weibo complained they would cause panic. "If I know that there are sick people nearby, I can take steps to be extra cautious," a finance student named Steven told Reuters. "I live between Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and these maps are really great there."

QuantUrban is also covering nine other cities in Guangdong province, Yuan said. State-owned media CCTV and the People's Daily have also given their endorsement to separate programs that help users track whether a bus, train or airplane they have traveled on was also used by a confirmed infected patient.

($1 = 7.0188 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Air Canada Boeing 767 returns safely to Madrid after engine issue

An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers returned safely to Madrids Barajas airport on Monday after reporting an engine issue and a burst tyre on take-off that forced it to circle for hours to burn fuel before landing.Reuters television...

Without new Falcons deal, OLB Beasley becoming free agent

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the team announced Monday it will not pursue contract negotiations with him. As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, wed like to thank Vic for...

Three men arrested for killing their rival, setting him afire

Three men were arrested on Monday for killing their 25-year-old rival and setting the body on fire here, police said. Monesh Bhagwat Thakre, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Pardi, went missing in 2019, they said.Additional Commissioner of Polic...

UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trumps son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administrations new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020