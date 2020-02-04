Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia postpones annual investment forum over coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 05:30 IST
Russia postpones annual investment forum over coronavirus fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia is postponing an annual investment forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi that had been scheduled to take place next week due to coronavirus concerns, a government order said on Monday.

The Russian Investment Forum, which is attended by a string of high-ranking officials and foreign investors, had been set to take place Feb. 12-14. The government order did not say when it will be held instead.

Russia said earlier on Monday that it could deport foreigners who tested positive for coronavirus while its military planes flew in to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo approves new government, PM vows to be tough negotiator with Serbia

Kosovos parliament approved a new government on Monday after weeks of coalition talks, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti promised to take a tough stance in negotiations with Balkan rival Serbia. Kurti, 44, also told parliament before the vote ...

WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to more than 420.The toll in Chi...

Taranjt Singh Sandhu arrives in US as ambassador-designate, to present his credentials shortly

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a career foreign service official, arrived here Monday as Indias ambassador-designate to the United States. Ambassador of India to the United States Sandhu arrived this morning and assumed charge, the Indian Embassy s...

UPDATE 2-Malawi court annuls President Mutharika's 2019 election victory

Malawis Constitutional Court on Monday annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner and ordered a re-run after an application from opposition parties citing irregularities. Mutharika, Malawi president since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020