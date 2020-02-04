Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 4

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 06:23 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Mike Ashley snaps up stake in Mulberry https://on.ft.com/36TEIKZ - AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus probe https://on.ft.com/2uWMUNb

- U.S. regulators look to block Edgewell's $1.4bn deal for Harry's https://on.ft.com/31oo7xI - Imperial Brands names new chief executive https://on.ft.com/31uDrZO

Overview - Frasers, the retail conglomerate until recently known as Sports Direct, owned by billionaire Mike Ashley has acquired 12.5% stake in upmarket handbag maker Mulberry, marking a possible return to his policy of buying small "strategic" interests in suppliers.

- AirAsia owner Tony Fernandes has stepped aside as chief executive after UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) published details of its probe in which individuals associated with Airbus SE were found to have paid bribes to secure deals with AirAsia and its long-haul arm AirAsia X. - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is filing a lawsuit to block the $1.37 billion takeover of shaving pioneer Harry's by Edgewell Personal Care on competition grounds, arguing the combination would "eliminate one of the most important competitive forces" in the industry.

- Tobacco group Imperial Brands has appointed Stefan Bomhard as new chief executive, who will step down from British car dealership Inchcape, as it seeks to improve its efforts to keep up with rivals in the growing market for e-cigarettes. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said....

UPDATE 4-Medical flights start from Yemen's Sanaa in diplomatic breakthrough

Flights carrying patients needing urgent medical attention began from the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, the World Health Organization WHO said, a long-sought confidence-building measure in diplomatic efforts to end the five-year war.Fifte...

Kosovo approves new government, PM vows to be tough negotiator with Serbia

Kosovos parliament approved a new government on Monday after weeks of coalition talks, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti promised to take a tough stance in negotiations with Balkan rival Serbia. Kurti, 44, also told parliament before the vote ...

WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to more than 420.The toll in Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020