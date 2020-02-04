Former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi dead: sources

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 96, a relative and government source said Tuesday.

"He died at his house", in Kenya's west, the relative -- who asked to remain anonymous -- told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.