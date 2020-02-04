Taiwan bars entry to foreign nationals traveling from China

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the island will deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to China during the past 14 days starting from Friday due to the increasing threat from the coronavirus epidemic.

The new incoming travel ban includes all foreign nationals who have been in China since Feb. 7, Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement. It extends an existing ban on visitors from China but does not include visitors from Hong Kong and Macau.

