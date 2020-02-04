Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rocket fire targets Syria oil facilities: state media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:47 IST
Rocket fire targets Syria oil facilities: state media

Four different Syrian oil and gas facilities were attacked overnight, causing fires and some damage, the state news agency SANA reported Tuesday. The news agency said the fires had been contained and that teams were assessing the damage.

SANA quoted Oil Minister Ali Ghanem as saying "terrorists and their sponsors... again attacked the oil sector and its facilities on Tuesday dawn." He said the targeted facilities were the Ebla and south-central region gas plants, as well as the Al-Rayyan gas station and a refinery in the central province of Homs.

The attacks, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility, came a week after frogmen targeted offshore pipelines. The government had reported on January 27 that frogmen had planted explosives on underwater pipelines running to the Banias refinery, the second such attack in six months.

Syria's almost nine-year war has seen the Damascus government lose control of key oil fields, forcing it to resort to importing oil. Western sanctions on Syrian shipments as well as punitive US measures against government ally Iran have complicated the search for suppliers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Six Balkan hopefuls aspire to join the EU

The European Commission, the European Unions executive, will on Wednesday propose reforms to the way the bloc admits new members in an attempt to convince French President Emmanuel Macron to lift his veto on membership negotiations. Here ar...

Europe to avoid taking Iran nuclear dispute to U.N., EU's top diplomat says

The European Union will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in the Iran 2015 nuclear accord to avoid having to go to the U.N. Security Council or triggering new sanctions, the EUs top diplomat said during a visit to Tehra...

Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by two kilogram as she lifted a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here. The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 88 kg in s...

UPDATE 2-Electric future: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, in an attempt to reduce air pollution that could herald the end of over a century of reliance on the internal combustion engine.Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020