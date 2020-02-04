Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese city lockdown approaches Shanghai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:12 IST
Chinese city lockdown approaches Shanghai

(Eds: Adds Hangzhou, Taizhou and Ningbo transport restrictions) Beijing, Feb 4 (AFP) More Chinese cities, including one just 175 kilometres (110 miles) from Shanghai, were put under lockdown on Tuesday, as the impact of a deadly new virus spread further from its epicentre.

Around 12 million people are affected by the new restrictions, adding to the tens of millions of people already quarantined in and around Wuhan, ground zero for 2019-nCoV. The city of Taizhou, parts of Hangzhou -- including the district that is home to the headquarters of Chinese tech giant Alibaba -- and some of Ningbo will only allow one person per household to go outside every two days to buy necessities, city officials said.

Taizhou -- 850 kilometres from the epicentre in Hubei province -- will also suspend 95 train services from the city from Tuesday. In addition, residential communities will only be allowed to use one entrance and residents must present ID each time they come or go, Taizhou's government said on its official WeChat account.

Landlords were also forbidden from renting property to people from "severely affected areas such as Hubei" if they have travelled to their hometowns recently, it added. In the Hangzhou districts, additional measures included mandatory mask-wearing and compulsory ID and temperature checks.

On Monday, Hangzhou's Yuhang district also said it would suspend buses, taxis, shuttle buses, and airport lines until further notice. In Taizhou, public bus services were suspended at the end of January, while Ningbo closed the entrances of nine highways last Wednesday.

The latest restrictions follow similar measures announced Sunday in Wenzhou, which has a population of nine million people. The city has restricted the movement of residents, and closed roads.

Zhejiang -- the eastern province in which these cities sit -- has confirmed 829 cases, the highest number outside central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak and where more than 50 million people are under lockdown. Other provinces have restricted travel to try to stop the virus spreading, with several -- including Guangdong and Sichuan -- making it compulsory to wear masks in public.

Nationwide, more than 20,000 people have been infected by the new virus, with 425 now known to have died. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Bharti Airtel logs Q3 consolidated revenue of Rs 21,947 crore, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year....

FOREX-Australian dollar, offshore yuan rise as risk appetite picks up

The Australian dollar and offshore Chinese yuan climbed on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up, although the spread of a novel coronavirus in China remained a threat. The Australian dollar rose as much as 0.5 to 0.6725 , pulling away from a ...

18-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to stillborn baby

An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man on false promises of marriage, has given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered and an investigatio...

First cadaver kidney transplantation in Odisha performed

Doctors of a state-run hospital in Cuttack performed Odishas first cadaver kidney transplantation on a 31-year-old person on Tuesday, officials said. The kidney of 26-year-old donor Priyankarani Patra was transplanted on Khirod Sahoo after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020