Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged; Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance and more

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment. Limbaugh, 69, said on the air he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan. 12 birthday after he began experiencing shortness of breath. He said his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 by two medical institutions.

Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably during cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Monday, as she read an email in which she described Weinstein as a "pseudo father" figure after the alleged attack. Jessica Mann, 34, began weeping uncontrollably as she read the May 2014 email aloud under cross-examination by one of Weinstein's lawyers, Donna Rotunno. She was still crying after a brief break, prompting Justice James Burke to end testimony for the day.

Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit

Queen Elizabeth made her first official appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan's unexpected announcement last month that they would quit their royal duties and seek financial independence. The queen, who celebrates 68 years on the throne later this week, visited the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Marham, eastern England, to watch demonstrations and meet trainees.

Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces the third day of cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producer's lawyer on Tuesday after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand. Jessica Mann, 34, began weeping uncontrollably during Weinstein's rape trial in Manhattan on Monday as she read aloud an email she wrote in 2014 describing Weinstein as a "pseudo father" figure in the direction of Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers.

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged

Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Monday announced her engagement to the head of a consulting firm. Sandberg, 50, posted a picture of her and Tom Bernthal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of consulting firm Kelton Global, on her Instagram and Facebook profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

