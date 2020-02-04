Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian firm sues French far-right party for unpaid debt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:57 IST
Russian firm sues French far-right party for unpaid debt

Moscow, Feb 4 (AFP) A Russian firm is suing France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, led by Marine Le Pen, for failing to repay a multi-million euro loan, court documents revealed. Court documents filed at the website of Moscow's Court of Arbitration show that aviation parts company Aviazapchast is suing the RN for 639.8 million rubles (USD 10.1 million) loaned to the party.

The party, which has struggled financially for several years, originally took out the loan with Russia's First Czech-Russian Bank in 2014. The debt-recovery action was filed with the Russian court in December. Le Pen's party was notified in a letter dated December 25, and the first hearing is set for June The RN should have made a single payment of nine million euros in 2019, after interest payments.

The party's treasurer, Wallerand de Saint Just, told AFP the party had "good relations" with its creditor Aviazapchast. Of the loan, he said: "We are in the process of paying it back." When news first broke of the 2014 loan, it sparked speculation that the Kremlin was backing Le Pen's party, which is a critic of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

In March 2016, the original loan was passed on to Russian car hire firm Konti, shortly before the First Czech-Russian Bank went into administration and eventually shut down in July the same year. State-owned Deposit Insurance Agency then indicated that the loan had been passed on to Aviazapchast in November 2016.

The RN was already in debt in its previous incarnation as the National Front, when it was led by co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, the father of the current leader. Marine Le Pen took over the leadership of the party in 2011.

In 2018, the French authorities withheld two million euros (USD 2.2 million) of public subsidies normally paid to political parties, pending an inquiry into the alleged misuse of EU funds it had received. The French authorities are also pursuing the party to recover nearly 11.6 million euros in damages and interest over alleged fraud and the misuse of public money during the 2012 parliamentary election campaign.

Russian news site Open Media says Aviazapchast has its roots in a Soviet-era company. As well as selling Russian aircraft parts to Asia and Africa, it also sells metals for the aerospace industry to India and Syria. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief. (AFP)ZHZH

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief. AFPZHZH...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

Herbert Mensah elected as Board Chairman and President of Ghana Rugby

The Ghana Rugby Football Union Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting SGM held in Osu, Accra.Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and wa...

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church

A German court on Tuesday ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a member of the local Jewish community that it was defamatory and should be remove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020