Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Weinstein accuser who broke down on stand faces third day of cross-examination
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her is expected to face her third day of cross-examination by the former Hollywood producer's lawyer on Tuesday after the previous day was cut short when she broke down in sobs on the witness stand. Jessica Mann, 34, began weeping uncontrollably during Weinstein's rape trial in Manhattan on Monday as she read aloud an email she wrote in 2014 describing Weinstein as a "pseudo father."

The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media, and politics of sexual misconduct. Mann had testified on Friday that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013, early in what she described as an "extremely degrading" relationship with him. She said the relationship continued in some form for years after that.

The 67-year-old former producer has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if found guilty of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge. Before Mann returned for cross-examination on Tuesday, prosecutors called actress Emanuela Postacchini.

Mann had testified that Weinstein once pressured her to engage in a sexual act with Postacchini in front of him, although the women did not go through with it. Postacchini corroborated that story, telling jurors that Weinstein took her to a suite in the Montage Hotel in Los Angeles with Mann and "told us to do something," though when pressed she said she could not remember specifics. She said Mann left the bedroom and Postacchini shortly thereafter found her crying "in a fetal position on the ground" in the bathroom.

Postacchini said under questioning by Weinstein's lawyer that she had multiple sexual encounters with Weinstein and that they were not forced, but that she felt manipulated into situations. Weinstein has not been charged with any crime in connection with the Montage Hotel incident, and the women did not say it was nonconsensual.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, whose films included "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and has said any sexual encounters were consensual. In the course of her cross-examination, which began on Friday, Weinstein's lawyer Rotunno repeatedly suggested that Mann willingly had sex with Weinstein to advance her career. At one point she asked whether Mann "manipulated" Weinstein when she sent him friendly messages and asked to see him, even though she was not attracted to him.

"How I handled it to survive and process it, yeah, I guess you could say manipulation," Mann answered. Rotunno also confronted Mann with affectionate emails she sent Weinstein after the alleged rape. Mann said she sent Weinstein flattering messages to avoid making him angry and show she was "not a threat."

Jurors have already heard testimony from Haleyi and three other women who said Weinstein assaulted them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt decides to withdraw cases against farmers

Ktaka govt decides to withdraw cases against farmers Bengaluru, Feb 4 PTI The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to withdraw 51 cases registered in various police stations, including those pertaining to the farmers agitation ove...

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief. (AFP)ZHZH

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief. AFPZHZH...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

Herbert Mensah elected as Board Chairman and President of Ghana Rugby

The Ghana Rugby Football Union Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting SGM held in Osu, Accra.Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020