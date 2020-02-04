FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll in China rose on Tuesday to 425. Here are the latest developments:

* Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday and the second death outside of China. A 39-year-old man who had been suffering from an underlying illness died after visiting China's Wuhan city in January, taking the global death toll to 427. * The death toll in China rose to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by a record 64 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

* The total number of infections in China rose by 3,235 on Tuesday to 20,438. * There are at least 176 cases in 24 other countries and regions, the WHO said.

* Thailand has the highest infections outside China with 25 cases and Singapore has 24 cases. * Chinese-ruled Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, asked casino operators to close for two weeks to help curb the virus.

* Thousands of medical workers in Hong Kong held the second day of strikes to press for complete closure of borders with mainland China. * Australia sent hundreds of evacuees from Wuhan to an island in the Indian Ocean, while Japan began screening 3,700 passengers and crew aboard a cruise liner held in quarantine.

* Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday with Chinese markets reversing some of their previous plunges amid efforts to calm virus fears. * Hyundai Motor Co will suspend production in South Korea because the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the supply of parts.

* Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 its infected - although it appears to spread much faster. * The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading.

* Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to cut around 30% of its capacity over the next two months, including around 90% of its flights to mainland China.

