Sudan's sovereign council head confirms meeting Israeli PM in Uganda

The head of Sudan's sovereign council on Tuesday confirmed that he held a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Uganda on Monday. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a statement the responsibility of discussing Sudanese-Israeli relations and developing them are the responsibility of concerned authorities, in an apparent reference to the cabinet.

Khartoum's position towards the Palestinian issue and the right of Palestinians to set up their independent state "remained and will remain firm", said Burhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.