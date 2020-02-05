Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to evacuate citizens stuck in Wuhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riodejaneiro
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 03:50 IST
Brazil to evacuate citizens stuck in Wuhan

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 5 (AFP) In a change of course, Brazil will send two planes to evacuate its citizens stranded in Wuhan, China by the deadly new coronavirus outbreak, the government said Tuesday. President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week that "diplomatic, budgetary and legal obstacles" prevented his government from evacuating the roughly 40 Brazilians stuck in the city at the heart of the outbreak.

Even as the United States, France, Germany, Japan and other countries repatriated their citizens, the far-right leader insisted Brazil would first have to pass a law providing for those involved to be quarantined, among other measures. But his government has now decided to bring them home, after all: it will dispatch two presidential planes Wednesday to fetch them, the defense and foreign ministers told a news conference.

The evacuees are expected to return Saturday, and will be placed in quarantine for 18 days at a military base about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Brasilia, said Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva. Some of the Brazilians stuck in Wuhan had not been shy in broadcasting their frustration.

On Friday, professional footballer Millene Fernandes made an emotional appeal to her government to bring her home. "I'm extremely worried. I haven't left the house in days. I want to leave China, for my own health... and I hope the Brazilian government can help me," she said in a video message sent to AFP by her spokesman.

She later managed to leave on a flight to Portugal, along with her Portuguese agent. Sunday, a group of Brazilians posted a YouTube video demanding the government evacuate them.

The same day, the government said it would bring home all Brazilians who "express a wish to return to Brazil" -- but only after Congress passed a law on the matter, which it has yet to do. Brazil has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far. Authorities said Tuesday they were investigating 13 suspected cases.

The Brazilian health ministry has been giving daily updates on the virus, which has killed 425 people, mostly in and around Wuhan. (AFP) TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Nigeria working to have U.S. travel ban lifted -foreign minister

Nigeria has begun working on the security and information sharing requirements for the lifting of a U.S. travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday. Speaking at a...

Britain urged to lead by example for successful UN climate summit

Britain, as host of Novembers U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, should set an example to other countries by outlining a detailed plan for how it will cut its planet-heating emissions to net zero by 2050, green groups said on Tuesday.At a Londo...

Buttigieg leads delegate count in initial Iowa caucus results, Biden in fourth

Pete Buttigieg led in Iowas initial caucus results with 62 of precincts reporting, with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in second and third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth, the Iowa Democratic ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that it permanently barred a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive from the banking industry over his role in Malaysias multi-billion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal. Andrea Vella, who was formerly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020