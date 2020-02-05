Left Menu
Uzbekistan evacuates 84 people from China's Wuhan

Uzbekistan has evacuated 84 people from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, and will place them in quarantine upon arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment.

