Uzbekistan evacuates 84 people from China's Wuhan

Uzbekistan has evacuated 84 people from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, and will place them in quarantine upon arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.